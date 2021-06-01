Fried: Cruise Ships ‘Should Look at Leaving’ FL if DeSantis Doesn’t Work with Them on Vaccine Passports

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” Florida Agricultural Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried stated that cruise ships “should look at leaving” Florida if Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won’t work with them on vaccine passports.

After Fried brought up threats by the cruise industry to leave Florida if DeSantis doesn’t work with them, host Joy Reid asked, “But do you think they should? Should they refuse?”

Fried responded, “I think that’s an important issue for us to be talking about. Because I do think that if the cruise line industry can’t get themselves back up and running and they want to protect their patrons and the people that are working on these ships, and this is something that they’re fighting for and they should look at leaving if they’re not willing to be — if the governor’s not willing to work with them.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett