GOP Sen. Kennedy: Fauci Caved to ‘Pressure from the Press’ When He Dismissed Lab Leak Theory

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the COVID lab leak theory “under pressure from the press,” but “should have told the press to stick it up their fact-checker, that I’m going to follow the science, and he didn’t.”

Kennedy said, “I want to be fair to him. I know the press was all over him and he did it under pressure from the press, but Dr. Fauci should have told the press to stick it up their fact-checker, that I’m going to follow the science, and he didn’t. And we’ve lost a year here, and I don’t know if we’ll ever find the origin of the virus now. It’s not a question, Sean, of keeping score of who was right or you were wrong. We need to know this so that we can keep it from happening again, and I don’t know now if we’ll ever find out, and that’s a bloody shame.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett