CNN’s Lemon to Manchin and Sinema: ‘Don’t Hide Behind the Filibuster’ – Just Say ‘Black and Brown People’s Votes Should Be Restricted’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” host Don Lemon stated that Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) shouldn’t “hide behind the filibuster” and if they won’t support breaking the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, they should just say “I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to do this. Because I think that black and brown people’s votes should be restricted in the future to come in America.”

Lemon said that “more and more Democrats are facing the hard truth that the only way that they’re going to get anything done with a minority party that refuses to take bipartisanship seriously in a Senate that is essentially a bastion of minority rule, the only way to get anything done, might be to blow up the filibuster, okay. Let’s just be honest. Let’s just be honest and tell the truth about what is happening in this country. Don’t hide behind the filibuster. Say what you’ve got to say, brothers and sister — or brother and sister. Do it. If you’re going to do it, then say, I don’t want to do it. I don’t want to do this. Because I think that black and brown people’s votes should be restricted in the future to come in America. Just say it. Don’t hide behind the filibuster. Two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are standing in the way of that.”

