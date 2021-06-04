Giroir: ‘I Don’t Think Dr. Fauci Needs to Be Commenting’ on Virus Origins, He’s at Least Perceived as Having a Conflict

During an interview released on Friday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, former HHS Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir said that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t need to be commenting on the origins of COVID-19, and “should be careful in being the public face or the W.H.O. representative on things regarding the origins. Because there’s at least the perception, if not the reality, that his institute, and therefore him, could be in the middle of the controversy.”

Giroir said, “I do think the one thing I would say about Dr. Fauci regarding the lab leak is I think it’s important that all perceived potential conflicts of interest are really noted and avoided. Because we want to make sure that whatever result we get is correct about the origins of the virus, and I’m not saying that he has a conflict of interest. But his institute, NIAID, of which he was the director for decades and has done, generally, a fantastic job on things like HIV, they could have funded this type of research directly or indirectly. And so, I don’t think Dr. Fauci needs to be commenting on the origins. Because he’s sort of right in — potentially right in the middle of everything. … I think he should be careful in being the public face or the W.H.O. representative on things regarding the origins. Because there’s at least the perception, if not the reality, that his institute, and therefore him, could be in the middle of the controversy.”

