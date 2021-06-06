Fmr DNI Ratcliffe: Number of UFO Sightings ‘Far Greater’ than Publicly Disclosed

During an appearance on this week’s “Sunday Night in America” on Fox News Channel,” former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe addressed the recent government claims and media discussion of UFOs.

According to Ratcliffe, the number of UFO sightings is “far greater” than has been publicly disclosed. He emphasized the “need to get explanations” for the sightings of vehicles traveling “five times the speed of sound.”

“I think what is important, and people can expect about this UAP report is I think it will talk about the number of sightings, they are far greater than have been publicly disclosed before,” Ratcliffe advised. “I think there has been leaking there may be as many as 100. I am not going to dispute that number, but what is more important … is that the number of sightings and recordings that have been picked up by what we call multiple sensors — that is visual, radar, ISR, satellite — and you have those under conditions we see UAPs, that explains away visual disturbances or things like that.”

He added, “Here is what troubles me right now, Trey, is, you know, a lot of people say, well, maybe it is Russia or China. Some things that have been publicly talked about, we know for a fact from intelligence community we have high confidence that things like transmedium properties and hypersonic speed, meaning vehicles that go at five times the speed of sound, or Mach five, Russia and China clearly did not have that in in 2004 when some of these things were sighted and recorded. And so, we need to get explanations for them.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent