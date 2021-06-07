GOP Rep. Gallagher: I Think Intel. Community ‘Uncritically’ Believed Pro-Gain of Function Scientists on COVID Origins

During an interview released on Monday’s “Ben Domenech Podcast,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) said he believes the intelligence community’s early acceptance of the theory that COVID-19 emerged naturally was because “the intelligence community just uncritically outsourced its analysis to this small network of scientists” who had “profound conflicts of interest. Because they’ve built their entire career off doing cooperative research with the Wuhan Institute on gain of function.”

Gallagher said, “[W]here this gets even crazier is in April 2020, the intelligence community went out there in an unclassified statement released by the director of national intelligence, and released a short statement, effectively saying…we agree — we, the intelligence community, the mighty intelligence community, 80 billion-dollar enterprise, agree with the strong scientific consensus that this was not modified genetically or manmade. What I think happened, is that the intelligence community just uncritically outsourced its analysis to this small network of scientists led by Daszak and others. These are the signatories of this Lancet letter that got released a year before, all of whom have profound conflicts of interest. Because they’ve built their entire career off doing cooperative research with the Wuhan Institute on gain of function. The intelligence community just accepted that analysis, and it gave it this veneer of I.C. credibility, such that people that wanted to investigate it were cast as crazy conspiracy theorists.”

