Nikki Haley: Kamala Harris’ Handling of the Border Crisis ‘Embarrassing’ — ‘She Doesn’t Know What Is Happening There’

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley reacted on Tuesday to Vice President Kamala Harris’ interview earlier in the day where she laughed off not visiting the country’s border despite the ongoing crisis.

Haley said Harris, who was put in charge of solving the border crisis, is doing an “embarrassing” job dealing with the border. She said Harris has not been to the border and thus “doesn’t know what is happening” there.

“Sandra, this is embarrassing. I don’t know what the problem is. Clearly, she is fearful, but Kamala Harris was given one job — one job — and that was to deal with the border, and any leader knows you can’t fix what you can’t see,” Haley outlined on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports.” “She hasn’t been on the ground. She hasn’t talked to Border Patrol. She doesn’t know what is happening there. So, she says she wants to go to the root cause, and then she brings up Europe. No one has given her the job of Europe. She’s got the job of the border. And I appreciate that she’s going to Guatemala; I appreciate she’s going to Mexico. You know why? Because both of those leaders say that the Biden administration is the reason they are having all these problems at the border.”

She continued, “This is the same woman that literally tweeted out, ‘Come one come all, we are open for everyone.’ I mean, all you have to do is look at that. And so now she’s going to say do not come. You know it says do not come? When you show up at the border, and you really have actions speak louder than words. I don’t know what her fear is at the border, but clearly, she has one. And I don’t know what Biden’s fear of the border is, but he has one. What I will call it is flat-out denial. They think that if they don’t go, it won’t be real. It’s very real.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent