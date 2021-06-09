MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Kamala Harris Should Have Made Visiting the Border a ‘Priority’

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski sounded off on the backlash Vice President Kamala Harris has received for her handling of the border, including laughing off having not visited the border herself.

Brzezinski praised Harris for taking trips to meet with world leaders and having “tough conversations” but admitted the vice president should have made visiting the border a “priority.”

“I get it. It wasn’t the greatest answer. Not defending that, but she’s on these trips meeting with these world leaders, talking about the origins of why these people want to leave their countries, and she’s getting nailed on whether or not she’s been to the U.S./Mexico border. I get it. Her answer could have been better, but isn’t the question about what is happening on these trips?” Brzezinski outlined. “What are the tough conversations that she’s having with these leaders about why people want to leave, and what do we know about what happened there? Because that’s the very difficult — I would say almost impossible — to navigate landscape when you’re dealing with countries that have a lot of corruption, that have a lot of reasons why people want to leave, and she’s going there and getting in their faces. Doesn’t she deserve some credit for that?”

She later added, “I think also a part of leading is optics … and showing what you care about and what your goals are and going to the border would have made a big difference. This has been a discussion for weeks. I’m not sure why it hasn’t happened. It’s a lot easier said than done, but perhaps should have been a priority.”

