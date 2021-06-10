Cuellar: People from All Around the World Know They Can Bring a Child to the Border to Be Released into U.S.

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) lamented that immigrants from all across the world know how to exploit the United States border policy.

According to Cuellar, who has been outspoken against President Joe Biden’s handling of the border, immigrants have realized that “all they have to do is bring a child, and they’re going to be released into the United States.”

“Why not have immigration judges here at the border? Why not give everybody their day in court?” Cueller asked. “Look, everybody talks about people coming in, but if you have 100 people, most immigration judges are going to deny 88% of them and only 12%. So, why are we letting 100% of the people in when only 12% should be getting in — Bienvenidos — into the United States. Or whatever language, because as you know, there’s over 150 countries that are represented by people coming in, and there’s an increase of people from Cuba, Venezuela, Haiti, Africa and other places, because they’re realizing at the southern part of the United States, whether it’s land or sea … all they have to do is bring a child, and they’re going to be released into the United States.”

“What a deal for them,” he added.

