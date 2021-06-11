Caitlyn Jenner: CA Bullet Train Funds Should Be Redirected to ‘Completely Finish’ Border Wall

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner said Friday on KABC News said the state’s government should stop “spending billions on a high-speed train to nowhere.”

Instead, Jenner said the state should “take some of that money, go down to the border wall and completely finish on state land.”

The Olympic decathlete is running in the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom (D).

Jenner said, “I feel like I’m the face of the Republican Party for the future. I want to bring the Republican Party to me and be more inclusive.”

On former President Donald Trump, Jenner said, “He did some really good things with the economy for this state, international. He did some good things. His messaging was terrible.”

On Trump’s border wall, Jenner said, “Right now we’re spending billions on a high-speed train to nowhere. Take some of that money, go down to the border wall and completely finish on state land. Completely finish the wall. We need protection. But, for those hardworking, great people that are here, I want them to be able to get legal status.”

When asked about the $215 million dollar recall election cost, Jenner said, “Gavin Newsom has done such a terrible job with this state. He’s cost us more than $215 million in this state. We need to build an economy that is pro-business. And that’s less taxes, less regulation, or, you know what, there’s other states that do it other ways, and we’re going to lose ’em all.”

