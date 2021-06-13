Jim Jordan: Border Crisis a Result of ‘Crazy Policies that the Biden Administration Put in Place’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) took issue with President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies at the country’s southern border.

Jordan attributed the “chaotic situation” at the border to the “crazy policies that the Biden administration put in place,” which he noted undid the policies put in place by President Donald Trump.

“Look, Joe Biden won’t go to the border. Kamala Harris won’t go to the border. When Secretary Mayorkas did go to the border, he wouldn’t let the press in because they don’t want the country to fully understand just how serious the situation is and what is actually happening to these people who, as Mr. McClintock pointed out, Maria, are being trafficked, and then having to send money back to … these terrible cartels,” Jordan outlined.

“This is how crazy it is,” he continued. “And it’s all driven by the crazy policies that the Biden administration put in place, where they said, ‘We’re not going to deport anyone, we’re not going to build the wall, and we’re going to get rid of the remain-in-Mexico policy.’ And we get this chaotic situation that we have now seen over the last several months. Each month sets a new record for illegal immigrants coming into our country.”

