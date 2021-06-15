Dem Rep. Maloney: Trump Should Be ‘Convicted’ for ‘Literally Trying to Steal the Election’

Representative Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), the chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, said Tuesday on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that the emails her committee released from former President Donald Trump’s aides to officials at the Department of Justice after the 2020 presidential election in combination with phone calls to state election officials should get Trump “convicted.”

Maloney said, “It shows clearly in documents that the president of the United States tried to corrupt the Department of Justice, to have them claim that it was not a fair election. It was shocking to me that they literally provided the Department of Justice with a brief and asked them to forward it to the Supreme Court, arguing to overturn the election. Then the efforts in Michigan and Georgia and everywhere else, ‘find me votes,’ literally trying to steal the election. It was a horrifying effort to try to steal an election.”

She added, “I think that we are just beginning this investigation and we have seen shocking failures at the FBI, at the DOD, and really, almost an unbelievable attempt to manipulate the election to his benefit. I think we have to get the facts, but I think it should be thoroughly reviewed, thoroughly researched, and personally, I think he should be convicted.”

