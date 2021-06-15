GOP Sen. Daines Slams Biden for Biden for Attacking Trump, GOP Abroad — ‘Unite This Country, Instead of Launching Bombs’

During an appearance on FNC’s “America Reports” on Tuesday, Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) said he took issue with President Joe Biden engaging in partisan attacks on the opposition while on a trip through Europe.

The Montana Republican lawmaker told Fox News Channel host Sandra Smith that Biden’s time would be better used to deal with domestic woes.

“Well, I tell you what — we talked about — remember, when President Trump made a few comments, they all went crazy about that,” he said. “And here’s the bottom line, is that President Biden is dividing this country. He’s creating division here, where he is driving inflation up. He’s driving gas prices up, killing pipelines, an out-of-control Southern border, proposing to raise taxes to cripple our economy, cripple the American people.”

“He needs to come back home here and unite this country, instead of launching bombs, figuratively speaking here, from Europe back at his own country,” Daines continued. “That’s wrong. We need a president that will unite this country, not divide us.”

