Cruz: ‘Distressingly High’ Possibility China Invades Taiwan and ‘Real Possibility’ Iran Gets Nuke Before 2025

During an interview released on Thursday’s “The Interview with Hugh Hewitt,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he believes there is “a real possibility” Iran will develop a nuclear weapon and a “distressingly high possibility that China will militarily invade Taiwan” before the end of 2024.

Cruz said, [relevant remarks begin around 11:02] “Xi sees that weakness as a signal [of] what Biden will do if they invade Taiwan. And there are two things that I am deeply concerned about, that I think there’s a real possibility will happen in the next four years, before the end of 2024: Number one, I think there’s a real possibility the Ayatollah Khamenei will develop a nuclear weapon, that they’ve taken a measure of Joe Biden, they think he’s too weak to respond, and so they’re going to rush to get a nuke before Biden’s gone. And number two, I think there is a distressingly high possibility that China will militarily invade Taiwan for exactly the same reason, that Xi has taken a measure of Biden, and he doesn’t believe there will be any meaningful consequences.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett