Tester: $6 Trillion Reconciliation Package Sanders Is Considering ‘Seems a Bit Hefty’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that while he’d have to see the details of the $6 trillion reconciliation package being considered by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT), “It seems a bit hefty to me.”

Tester said, “I think we would have to see what’s in it. It seems a bit hefty to me. But we’d have to see what’s in it to make sure that it’s money that, number one, is well spent, that helps move our economy forward, and helps keep us competitive. And as I said earlier, our chief economic threat in this world is China and we’ve got to make sure we can outcompete them, and infrastructure’s a big part of that. So, any package, whether it’s this $579 billion package or any package that comes out of the Budget Committee, we’ve got to look at it and make sure we’re getting the biggest bang for the buck, make sure it does the things we need to move our country forward and move the working families and businesses forward in this country.”

