GA Gov. Kemp ‘Fed Up’ with ATL Mayor Bottoms Blaming GOP for Crime Surge — ‘Time’ She Did Something to Stop It

In a Monday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacted to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) blaming the GOP for the recent crime surge in her city.

Kemp said he is “fed up” with seeing leaders such as Bottoms blaming others for the problems in their own jurisdictions. He pointed out the efforts he has made to clean up crime and called on Bottoms to put forth an effort as well.

“You know, people are tired of leaders blaming somebody else for problems that they have in their own jurisdiction, quite honestly,” Kemp stated. “I know I’m fed up with it.”

He continued, “For two months we’ve had a crime suppression unit working using extra state resources, emergency funding to try to help with the problem because I hear about it every single day. And in just two months, by putting boots on the ground, officers on the street and in the air and working with state and local partnerships, we have done almost 3,100 arrests. We have apprehended 71 people who had outstanding warrants, and we have impounded almost 300 vehicles going after street crimes. And we’re not blaming that on anybody else. We’re just doing something about it, and it’s time that she did as well.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent