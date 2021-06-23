Pelosi: Republicans ‘Can’t Win’ Unless They ‘Suppress the Vote’ – This Is Like Washington Crossing the Delaware, ‘We Are at Trenton’

During a portion of an interview with theGrio released on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stated that Republicans are blocking federal election legislation “Because they can’t win any other way. They can’t win any other way. So, they have to suppress the vote.” And compared the situation to the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War.

TheGrio D.C Bureau Chief April Ryan said, “The reality, you just brought up the Republicans, Mitch McConnell is leading the effort saying, no, no, no to voting rights.”

Pelosi responded, “Yeah. Because they can’t win any other way. They can’t win any other way. So, they have to suppress the vote. This is a fight for our democracy. Our democracy is at stake now.”

Pelosi also stated, “We are at Trenton. We are crossing the Delaware. This is about fighting for America’s democracy. Nothing less is at stake than that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett