GOP Rep. Gonzales: Trump Going to the Border Put Kamala Harris in ‘Political Vise’ — ‘We Need Actions’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) weighed in on Vice President Kamala Harris’ announced trip to the country’s southern border.

Harris’ announcement to visit the border on Friday comes just ahead of former President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit with House Republicans and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R).

Gonzales, whose district borders Mexico, noted there has been a lot of “political pressure” on Harris to show up at the border after being put in charge of leading the Biden administration’s response on the border crisis, adding Trump’s announcement put her “head in a political vice.” The lawmaker from Texas said now that Harris is showing up, “we need actions.”

“I mean, we have put political pressure on her for months and months and months to show up,” Gonzales advised. “You know, thankfully, former President Donald Trump is coming down, and all of a sudden, you know, you put their head in a political vice, and then they start moving. But, you know, like I said, I’m glad she is at least showing up. Now what? You know … we need actions.”

Trump said announcing his planned visit, “What Biden and Harris have done, and are continuing to do on our border, is a grave and willful dereliction of duty. My visit will hopefully shine a spotlight on these crimes against our Nation—and show the incredible people of ICE and Border Patrol that they have our unshakeable support.”

