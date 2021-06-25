GOP Rep. Nunes: Fauci ‘Probably Won’t Be Around Come Next Election Cycle’

Thursday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) predicted National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci would no longer be in his position when the next election cycle comes in fall 2022.

Nunes said Fauci would ultimately be a “liability” for Democrats.

“Well, look, we have a report,” he explained. “We’ve been running an investigation — House Intelligence Committee Republicans with no help of the Democrats, no surprise there, I’m sure. But look, this is continuing. An investigation is ongoing. Fauci needs to answers the questions. U.S. Senators have asked them, and U.S. Congressmen have asked them and won’t answer these questions. Look, my prediction here is, and I’m willing to bet you a dinner here, Sean is that Fauci probably won’t be around come next election cycle because he is going to become a liability for the Democrats next fall.”

