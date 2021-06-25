Jeffries: GOP Claims to Be About Law and Order — ‘Really Just Phony, They’re Hypocrites’

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “All In” that Republican lawmakers who do not support the probe into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill were “hypocrites” if they claimed to have a pro-law-and-order agenda.

On the investigation, Hayes said, “Michael Fanone and Harry Dunn, who is also a Capitol police officer, were actually lobbying on this and meeting Kevin McCarthy, talking about how they wanted this to be taken seriously. It meant a lot to them, obviously. I want to play for you, what they had to say.”

In a video, Capitol police officer Harry Dunn said, “Meaningful discussion. I won’t go too much into what was said. We did ask for some commitments to take the special-select committee seriously. I think we, all, want the same thing, ultimately. But how we go about getting it, I guess, is where the hiccup is.”

Hayes said, “Do you think that lands with your colleagues?”

Jeffries said, “You know, it remains to be seen. One thing is clear that all the Republican-talking points about being about law and order are really just phony. They’re hypocrites. January 6th was about lawlessness and disorder. More than 140 officers were seriously injured. Some died in the aftermath of that violent attack on the Capitol. Many of my House-Republican colleagues, including the House Republican minority leader, want to act like it didn’t happen like it was all wine and roses.”

“Notwithstanding, the officers, who continue to make the case, in a clear way, that it was far from a normal, simple tour of visitors in the Capitol,” he continued. “You know, it’s just hard to tell with my colleagues on the other side. Again, Chris, we can control what we can control. We will take this select committee with the seriousness and substantive approach and solemnity that a violent insurrection and attack on the Capitol requires.”

