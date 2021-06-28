Crenshaw: Biden and Harris ‘Like’ the Border Crisis — ‘That’s Why They Don’t Want to Solve It’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crenshaw said Biden and Harris “like” having the crisis, which is “why they don’t want to solve it.” He added it is “pretty obvious” Harris does not care about the issue and that her recent trip to the border was for a “quick photo op.”

“It’s pretty obvious Kamala Harris does not care about this issue. I think it’s rather obvious she only went to visit where there was a convenient airport, where she could do a quick photo op, say she did it because she was sick of getting made fun of by conservative media that she never went, but she’s not going to actually take any action,” Crenshaw argued. “Look, when it comes to these facilities, they are overcrowded, they are overwhelmed, and we could wring our hands trying to figure out what to do with that, but we don’t have new ones just to build right off the bat, so we have to look at the source of the problem. And the source of the problem is the Biden administration because they reversed policies that were in place that was limiting the flow. OK, they reversed the Remain in Mexico policy, they reversed asylum cooperation agreements with the Northern Triangle countries, and they refuse to tackle the biggest issue. And the biggest issue is that we can’t legally hold migrant families or minors past 21 days, so we can’t adjudicate these claims. This would be the simplest fix, and it has to be a legislative fix. It has to come from Congress, and all we have to do is increase that number of days, increase the number of immigration judges, adjudicate these claims, make the process go faster. You know what that avoids? It avoids this catch and release program, which means that there’s less incentives to just jump across the border.”

He continued, “This stuff is easy to fix, and I think that’s why it’s so infuriating that the Democrats don’t want to. And you have to question their motives here. Why don’t they want to? Well, they want more illegal immigration. OK, they like the crisis. That’s why they don’t want to solve it. There’s really no other way to explain this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent