Graham: ‘Iranians Are Playing President Biden Like a Fiddle’ — ‘Never Been More Worried’ Than Now About an Iran-Israel War

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was critical of President Joe Biden’s approach to the Middle East, which he said was on the path to escalation.

The South Carolina Republican lawmaker told host Sean Hannity he saw Biden as being “played” by Iran and that a war between Iran and Israel could be looming.

“Here’s the gameplan — number one, the Iranians are playing President Biden like a fiddle,” he said. “The Ayatollah is a religious Nazi. Hitler wanted a master race. The Ayatollah wants a master religion. They’re trying to drive us out of Syria and Iraq so they can dominate Syria, Iraq and Iran — the Shia Crescent. They’re trying to build a nuclear weapon to hold the world hostage and one day destroy the state of Israel. They’re on the path to accomplish all of that unless we make a correction now. I’ve never been more worried than I am right now about a war between Iran and Israel.”

