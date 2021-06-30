CDC Director: ‘I Don’t Expect’ Mask Requirement for Travel ‘To Change Any Time Soon’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she doesn’t expect guidelines on wearing masks on public transportation and planes “to change any time soon.”

Co-host Michael Strahan asked, “And you’ve said in the past that you would be reconsidering guidelines for mask-wearing on planes and other forms of public transportation. Do you have any idea when that will happen?”

Walensky responded, “You know, right now, as we’re starting to see the Delta variant take hold here in the United States, we’re certainly looking at these policies, but I don’t expect that to change any time soon.”

