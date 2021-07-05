Cotton: ‘A Real Shame’ GOP Governors Have to Act to Secure Border Because of Biden’s ‘Failed Policies’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on GOP governors across the country sending troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help combat the ongoing crisis.

Cotton said it is a “real shame” that governors feel they should act to secure the border because of President Joe Biden’s “failed policies.”

“What I think is a real shame … is that any governor needs to send National Guard troops to the border at the request of the Texas governor, and it all goes back to Joe Biden’s failed border policies,” Cotton outlined. “Look, Texas and New Mexico and Arizona and California may be the literal border states, but Joe Biden has brought the crisis of the border to all 50 states.”

“I was in South Dakota just last week,” he added. “I heard from many who are worried about the drugs flowing into their communities, about the threat of illegal alien crime. We’re worried about that in Arkansas, as well. If Joe Biden would simply continue construction of the border wall, rather than paying these contractors not to work, and if he would stop the flow of migrants, now hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pouring into our country over last six months, then the Texas governor wouldn’t have had to put out this urgent call to support from other governors from around the country.”

