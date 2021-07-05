GOP Rep. Donalds Slams ‘Outlandish,’ ‘Ridiculous’ Cori Bush July 4 Tweet: ‘Flies in the Face of the Reality’

Monday, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) took aim at his colleague Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) for her Fourth of July tweet claiming Independence Day is about freedom for whites, while black people “still aren’t free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Donalds said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that the tweet is “outlandish” and “ridiculous,” adding it “flies in the face of reality.” He argued black people have been free in America since 1865 and no other country has allowed them to achieve as much wealth as the United States.

“My reaction is I just shake my head and move on. What Cori tweeted was ridiculous,” Donalds declared. “First of all, yes, July 4, Independence Day, is to celebrate the freedom of this nation from British tyranny. That is the purpose of the celebration. We should all celebrate that. Number two, black people are free in America. That is what has happened since 1865. That is the state of play in 2021 America. So, I look at her tweet, I shake my head, I don’t agree, and to be truthful, most black people just don’t agree with that. And most people don’t agree with that. We live in the greatest country in the world. More black people have accomplished and achieved more wealth here in the United States than any other country in the world. We should actually celebrate that and celebrate, frankly, the birth of the greatest nation man has ever known.”

“Everybody knows it is outlandish. It is ridiculous. That tweet just makes no sense at all. It flies in the face of the reality that the vast majority of Americans — frankly all Americans — see every single day,” he added.

