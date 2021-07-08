Cotton: Tlaib’s Push to Defund Immigration Agencies a ‘Recipe for Disaster’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) push to defund immigration agencies.

Cotton lamented that many Democrats now support an open border. He described that “radical” view as a “recipe for disaster.”

“A lot of Democrats do support those radical views,” Cotton stated. “They want to defund the police. They want to turn America into a sanctuary country for all illegal aliens from around the world. And now that logic is being extended to our Border Patrol and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, even all of DHS. I mean, it would be interesting to me if Rashida Tlaib would explain exactly who she thinks should be excluded from our country when they show up at our border irrespective of our laws or who in America should be deported. I mean, I don’t know, maybe her answer would be conservatives or Republicans or anyone who voted for Donald Trump last year.”

“[I]t seems like, beyond that, Rashida Tlaib and most Democrats believe that we should have totally open borders and that anyone should be able to come to the country,” he added. “That is a recipe for disaster.”

