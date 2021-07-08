Dem Rep. Allred: Status Quo on Voting ‘Untenable’ – Don’t Want to Go Into 2022 Knowing ‘It’s Not Going to Be a Free and Fair Election’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ayman Mohyeldin Reports,” Rep. Colin Allred (D-TX) argued that President Joe Biden needs to push harder for voting legislation “Because the status quo is going to be untenable. We do not want to be sitting here when we’re going into the 2022 elections knowing that it’s not going to be a free and fair election.”

Allred said, “[W]e all need to be approaching this period as if it is a crisis…we need the president, the administration, we need all of us to be speaking with one voice about how important this is and to act. I think the White House has been moving on this, and I think they have, in many ways, been trying to allow the Senate to work through their process. But in my opinion, the time has come for us to push really hard and to use whatever capabilities of the presidency, to use the negotiating powers that I know President Biden has to try and find a way forward here. Because the status quo is going to be untenable. We do not want to be sitting here when we’re going into the 2022 elections knowing that it’s not going to be a free and fair election. Because too many states have gerrymandered their congressional districts, have made it too difficult for folks to vote. This is something that we don’t want to be looking back on wishing that we had taken advantage of the time that we had to do something about it.”

