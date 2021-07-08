Marlow: Claim Trump Praised Hitler Just ‘The Same Fake News Machine’

During an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” on Thursday, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, ripped claims that former President Donald Trump praised Hitler back in 2018 as the product of “the same fake news machine” that produced “the single fakest item of them all, that Trump called dead Marines ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and refused to honor them at their gravesite.”

Marlow said, “I have to say, of all the hundreds of examples of fake news that I’ve been — that I went through, not just in the book itself, but in the research for the book, this might have been the single fakest item of them all, that Trump called dead Marines ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’ and refused to honor them at their gravesite. The reason why I know this is because not only was there not a single on-record source that confirmed that story. It was all anonymous sources.”

“Every single on-record source, north of a dozen … said the story was not true,” he continued. “Yet, that became papal bull for the establishment press. Apparently, on the same trip, according to this new book that I haven’t got a chance to read yet, another anonymous source says that Trump was praising Hitler. It’s just the same fake news machine.”

