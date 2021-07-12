Dean: Vaccine Fear-Mongering Republicans ‘Do Not Give a Damn About the United States of America’

Former Democratic National Committee chairman Howard Dean said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Republicans did not “give a damn about the United States of America.”

After playing a video from CPAC, of a panelist arguing against door-to-door vaccination efforts, guest-host Jason Johnson said, “Why are they fear-mongering about something that simple that’s already happening?”

Dean said, “Because they have nothing else to stand on. They have accomplished nothing. They’ve harmed the very constituency that they say they care about. Things are getting worse for Donald Trump’s followers because of all this nonsense. They have nothing to say, and when you have nothing to say that’s good for the country, you resort to the worst possible tactics. They do not give a damn about the United States of America. They only want their own power, and they’re willing to talk people who are not well informed into these kinds of crazinesses in order to keep their power, and it’s costing a lot of lives.”

He added, “The biggest problem in the Republican Party is not the crackpots you see at the CPAC, as they’ve always been crackpots. The biggest problem is the decent people in the middle who won’t stand up. And you’re gonna pay with your life eventually if you don’t stand up.”

