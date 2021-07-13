Clyburn: ‘No Democrat Has Never Been Against Voter ID’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Your World,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (R-SC) downplayed Democrat opposition to voter identification requirement at the polling precincts.

According to Clyburn, Democrats were not against voter identification.

“So, Congressman, when you said you were absolutely open to Joe Manchin’s proposed voter ID requirement, which did seem to represent a significant pivot on your part, is that your way of saying let’s get past the ID thing, and on to other matters to get this law done?” Cavuto asked.

“You know, Neil, I don’t know why people keep misrepresenting stuff,” Clyburn replied. “There’s not a single time that I have ever voted in my entire life — and I’m going to be 81 years old next week. There’s not a single time that I have voted that I did not ID myself. What I spoke about was allowing an ID, a picture ID of a hunter’s license to be good, but of a student activity card to be no good. That’s the kind of voter ID law that I’m talking about that’s unfair. I have said that all of my life.”

“I don’t know why you guys keep misrepresenting what I said. I have never said that you should not have voter ID,” he continued. “What I got my voter registration cards, I keep them in my wallet. And when I go to vote, I presented that every time. And I said to them, I am Jim Clyburn. This is my ID, and I want to vote. I have always had voter ID. And that’s why the representative earlier who voted — no Democrat has never been against voter ID.”

