Cotton: No One Should ‘Face Harsher Sentences’ Because of Political Beliefs

Monday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on an ended to the shifting criminal standard for those based on their political belief, especially for Trump supporters.

Cotton told host Pete Hegseth even Democrats were questioning why some of the alleged January 6 rioters were being denied bail and noted how that compared to violent ANTIFA and BLM protesters.

“The question that we should be asking is, everyone getting equal justice, and part of equal justice is that you’re treated exactly the way any other American would be, irrespective of who you are, or what you believe, or who you voted for. And when you have Elizabeth Warren and Dick Durbin, no fans of Donald Trump, not exactly sympathetic to Donald Trump’s supporters, saying that some of these people are being detained excessively and probably should be released,” he said.

“I think you can surmise that there’s something to it,” Cotton continued. “No one should be excused for violating the law, whether they voted for Donald Trump or voted for Joe Biden. But by the same token, no one should face harsher penalties or harsher terms of pretrial confinement or pretrial confinement period based on their political views or who they are. That’s equal justice. And unfortunately, it looks like the Biden Department of Justice is applying a lot of double standards here.”

“I mean, just look at what’s happening around the country over the last year to the BLM rioters and ANTIFA rioters who have been released from pre-trial confinement and had charges dropped against them,” he added. “I mean, for goodness’s sake, Vice President Harris last year encouraged her supporters to contribute to a bail fund for rioters in Minnesota, and she was celebrated by the national media and by Democrats. There appear to be serious double standards at work here. And that undermines equal justice before the law.”

