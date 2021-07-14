CNN’s Burnett: GOP, Media Disparaging COVID Vaccine Are Pushing ‘Complete Bullsh*t’ — ‘Should Be Ashamed’

CNN anchor Erin Burnett said Wednesday on her show “Erin Burnett OutFront” that Republicans and media personalities questioning coronavirus vaccines are pushing “complete bullshit.”

Burnett said, “Out front, tonight, cracking down, the White House tonight fighting back in a big way against deadly disinformation about COVID vaccines, much of it coming from Republican lawmakers and right-wing media. Sources are telling CNN that the Biden administration is taking on a new aggressive strategy as the CDC, for the first time since late April, is projecting COVID hospitalizations are expected to spike. Now, in Los Angeles County, every COVID patient hospitalized right now is unvaccinated. Across the country, more than 99 percent of COVID-19 deaths right now are among the unvaccinated. And yet, the number of people getting vaccinated has plunged. Why? Well, in large part, it is because of messages like this.”

Beginning a series of clips, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said, “I’m not vaccinated.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said, “I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said, “I’m talking to doctors who since day one have been concerned about vaccines. People have had COVID because you don’t die because of COVID but immune overreaction to COVID.”

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, “Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci Ouchie. Leave us the hell alone.”

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) said, “Going door to door to take vaccines to the people…They could go door to door and take your guns. They could take your Bibles.”

Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson said, “The idea that you would force people to take medicine they don’t want or need, is there a precedent for that in our lifetime? It’s the greatest scandal in our lifetime by far.”

Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt said, “A vaccination in a weird way is generally kind of going against nature. If there is some disease out there, maybe there is just an ebb and flow to life where something is supported to wipe out a certain amount of people.”

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham said, “There is nothing more anti-democratic and anti-freedom than pushing an experimental drug on Americans against their will.”

Burnett said, “It’s stunning. All of those people are smart enough to know what they’re saying is complete bullshit, and that’s the problem. They should be ashamed. Those lies are having an impact.”

