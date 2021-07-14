Cornyn: ‘Kind of Weird’ to See Texans ‘Asking for Chuck Schumer’s Blessing’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) sounded off on the 51 Texas state Democratic lawmakers who traveled on private jets to Washington, D.C. to prevent the passage of voter integrity laws.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the group of lawmakers as “bold” and “courageous.” Cornyn pointed out how “weird” it is to see Texans traveling to Washington and “asking for Chuck Schumer’s blessing.” He also called on the Texas Democrats to “do their job.”

“I think it’s kind of weird, Dana, to see a bunch of Texans coming up here and asking for Chuck Schumer’s blessing, particularly when Chuck Schumer is — I think he probably gets five Pinocchios, maybe just short of what I’d give President Biden,” Cornyn told host Dana Perino.

“But the truth is that they need to go do their job,” he added. “That’s the way democracy works. You aren’t guaranteed to win every single vote, but you are responsible to show up and cast your ballot … and debate the issues. If you don’t win, then you try to come back another day and persuade more people that you are right, win the next election, get a majority, come back and change and actually do what you wanted to do. But cutting and running is not a Texas virtue.”

