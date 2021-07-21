Behar: ‘Third-Rate Party Hack’ Rand Paul Is ‘Responsible’ for COVID Deaths

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) is a “third-rate party hack” who is responsible for American deaths in the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel was discussing a heated exchange between National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Paul during a Tuesday Senate hearing.

Behar said, “Dr. Fauci has been running the NIH for 36 years, okay? He has helped us through HIV, SARS, Bird flu, Swine flu, Zika and Ebola, all right? Rand Paul is a third-rate party hack who, by the way, got COVID is lucky to be alive and then refused to take the vaccine afterward. If anyone is responsible for all the deaths that have occurred since COVID began, it is more these lying party hacks like Rand Paul who have demonized masks and then demonized vaccines, and they know who they are. He should be thanking Fauci instead of accusing him of murder. My God.”

She added, “Just two weeks ago, by the way, Rand Paul vowed to fight against mask mandates on public transportation. This is who people are watching on TV, speaking to the most, you know, brilliant scientist basically who has helped us through 36 years under I think four or five presidents. This is what we’re listening to?”

