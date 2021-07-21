Biden: ‘Can’t Stop’ Americans from Voting, People Are ‘Going to Show Up Again’

During a town hall on CNN on Wednesday, President Joe Biden argued that people can’t be stopped from voting, as demonstrated by the fact that, in the middle of a pandemic, a record number of people, turned out to vote, and “They’re going to show up again. They’re going to do it again.”

Biden stated, “Never before has there been an attempt by state legislatures to take over the ability to determine who won, not count the votes, determine who won. … This is Jim Crow on steroids, what we’re talking about.”

He later added that he wants Congress to pass voting legislation, “Look, the American public, you can’t stop them from voting. … More people voted last time than any time in American history in the middle of the worst pandemic in American history, more people did, and they showed up. They’re going to show up again. They’re going to do it again.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett