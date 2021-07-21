Clay Travis on NBA Ratings Drop: ‘This Is the Go Woke Get Broke Synopsis’

Outkick founder and president Clay Travis on Wednesday reacted to the abysmal ratings for the NBA in 2021.

The Milwaukee Bucks won Game 5 of the finals, which saw ratings down nearly 50% from the last “normal” season in 2019, to take home the championship over the Phoenix Suns.

Travis argued the poor ratings are a synopsis of “go woke get broke” following the league’s turn to social justice.

During the 2019 season, players were allowed to have social justice messages in place of surnames. In May, the NBA Social Justice Coalition called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Bill after George Floyd was killed while in police custody.

“Look, this is the go woke get broke synopsis here. Last year, worst ratings all-time for the NBA; this year, second-worst ratings all-time. They went political,” Travis highlighted in an interview with FNC’s “Fox & Friends.”

“Now they’re trying to George Costanza-style pretend it never happened,” he added. “There was almost zero politics this year. That’s going to be tough. Remember when Costanza on ‘Seinfeld’ quit the job and came back and pretended he didn’t quit? That’s what the NBA is trying to do with politics right now.”

