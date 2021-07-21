Dem Rep. Dean: What Is ‘Sniveling’ McCarthy Afraid Of? — He’s Attempting ‘Insurrection’ Cover-Up

Representative Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was opposed to the Democrats Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol riot because he wa attempting a “cover-up” of the details of the “insurrection.”

Guest-host Claire McCaskill said, “How is McCarthy viewed within your House of Representatives by his fellow Republicans? I know, obviously, there is a critical mass of people who are afraid of Donald Trump, him being one of them, but is there anyone that you talk to on the Republican side of the aisle that is embarrassed by the hypocrisy he has demonstrated in this whole incident?”

Dean said, “Well, I really won’t speak for the Republican conference except they have buoyed up this failed leader.”

She continued, “Days after the insurrection, he showed some firmness, some resolve, and since then has liquefied into no resolve, no firmness. He’s a really failed leader. I think this will backfire on him terribly. Much more important to me is the American people deserve better, not just the Republican conference. The American people deserve a leader who stood by his own words and said, we must get to the bottom of this. The president bears responsibility. This leader speaks out of both sides of his mouth. Obviously, he is concerned much more with his own political future.”

Dean concluded, “So the sniveling of leader McCarthy and his saying he’ll set up a new commission is really actually just a cover-up. What is he afraid of learning about the truth and the facts of what led to January 6? What happened on January 6? What did the president do, and what did he fail to do? What did others do to either aid or abet this? What’s he afraid of? What I’m afraid of is we will not learn from this, and we will have history repeat itself. Our democracy is at stake here. Leader McCarthy needs to get out of the way.”

