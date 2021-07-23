Coons: Kinzinger ‘Would Be a Great Addition’ to the Jan. 6 Committee

Friday, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) went to bat for Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is considering adding to the January 6 select committee after she vetoed two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s committee appointees.

Responding to the report that Kinzinger is being considered, Coons praised the Republican from Illinois who has been vocal in his opposition to former President Donald Trump and voted to impeach him following the riot at the U.S. Capitol. He told CNN’s “At This Hour” that Kinzinger “would be a great addition.”

“Well … I know Congressman Kinzinger, and I think he would be a great addition to this committee,” Coons declared. “It’s important that this be a functional and effective and a bipartisan committee. And Adam Kinzinger is a congressman who showed real courage in demanding that we get to the bottom of what happened on January 6.”

Coons also pushed for the addition of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to the committee that is supposed to be bipartisan. Cheney was ousted from her GOP leadership position following voting to impeach Trump.

“[A]long with Congresswoman Cheney, I think they would round out a bipartisan effort to get to the bottom of January 6. We owe the men and women who serve and defend in the Capitol as members of the Capitol police, no less,” he added.

