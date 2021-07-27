Todd: ‘Reckoning’ for ‘Campaign of Mistrust’ Against Mainstream Media by Right ‘Is in an ICU’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd stated that the “reckoning” for “the campaign of mistrust that was waged against those of us in mainstream journalism by what’s happened on the right wing for the last decade,” is happening “in an ICU way too close to many of our lives.”

Todd said, “I fear that the reckoning is here. This is the reckoning. The trust — the campaign of mistrust that was waged against those of us in mainstream journalism by what’s happened on the right wing for the last decade, unfortunately, our reckoning is in an ICU way too close to many of our lives.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett