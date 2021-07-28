Jim Jordan: Dems Keeping Questions About Pelosi Hesitancy to Call National Guard on 1/6 ‘Off the Table’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox News Channel, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued one of the key questions about the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is not being allowed at the Democrat-led January 6 commission in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Jordan said Democrats were not allowing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) reluctance to call up the National Guard during the incident was intentionally being excluded from the House Democrats’ investigation.

“Look, what happened to these guys never should have happened,” he said. “They needed back up there. These guys risk their lives. They protect us. They protect you and everyone else when we’re around Capitol Hill. So they should have had help. They should have had more — more National Guard or more police there. Why didn’t why? Why didn’t — reports have surfaced that said that, before January 6, Speaker Pelosi vetoed having the National Guard. Press reports said that. Press reports said, on January 6, that Speaker Pelosi hesitated in calling up the National Guard. Why? That’s a fundamental question that needs to be answered.”

“And it seems to be the one question that Bennie Thompson has kept off the table,” Jordan continued. “They’re not going to address that. My hunch is, Trace, the reason they couldn’t have more police presence here to protect those guys and protect us is because what did they do all last summer? They talked about defunding the police. They raised money to bail out rioters who attacked police. And so when you talk about defunding the police and supporting people who attack police, it’s kind of tough to call up more of them to protect yourself on January 6. But they’re not going to address that question. They’re just going to go after President Trump.”

