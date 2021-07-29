Dem Rep. Lofgren: McCarthy ‘Seems Untethered, Really, from Reality’

Thursday, Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) slammed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for his outspoken opposition to a renewed mask mandate on Capitol Hill.

Lofgren called her fellow California “untethered” from reality.

“Well, you know, the House of Representatives is still functioning,” she said. “We are, despite many differences, working on bipartisan issues in many cases. The Science Committee just reported out, by voice vote, a number of issues. Those are not newsworthy. But certainly, the minority leader’s statements are so disappointingly incorrect. And he seems untethered, really, from reality. It’s very difficult to deal with.”

