GOP Rep. Cammack Rips Pelosi for ‘Tyrannical’ Mask Mandate — ‘We Will Not Comply’

Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for reinstituting the House’s mask mandate, despite vaccination status, amid the recent rise in coronavirus cases.

She described the mandate as “trash” and something done by a “tyrannical entity.”

“This is incredible. This is unprecedented. This agency, Capitol police, who does a phenomenal job in protecting members and staff and visitors, and I have the utmost respect for, they are being used to execute Nancy Pelosi’s political agenda, and this is trash. This is what a tyrannical entity does,” Cammack said of Capitol police being ordered to arrest staffers and visitors not wearing masks.

“This isn’t a question about science,” she later added. “We know what the science is. And no one is saying that they’re anti-vax. But what we are saying is that there is absolutely no room for the federal government to mandate someone to get a vaccine. And as with regard to these masks, we know that the science and the data on the masks is faulty. And the CDC — we heard Dr. Fauci just now say the CDC hasn’t changed, but the politics has. Does that mean that the CDC has routinely pushed out guidance based on unpublished, failed peer study review research? That’s what I want to know. It’s a double standard, and this is the people’s house, not Nancy Pelosi’s house. And it’s about time that we say we will not comply.”

