GOP Rep. Massie Blasts Pelosi for House Mask Mandate — ‘She’s a Tyrant and a Hypocrite’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for reimposing the House’s mask mandate amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases.

Massie, who is suing Pelosi for fining members of Congress directly from their salary for not abiding by the mandate, described the speaker as “a tyrant and a hypocrite.”

“It’s a fight that’s going on all over America,” Massie outlined. “They are going to do this to our kids, they’re going to do it to our soldiers, and they’re going to do it to you at work. They’re going to make you wear a mask even if you’re vaccinated.”

Host Bill Hemmer asked Massie if he plans to follow the mandate and wear a mask despite the potential fines.

“Hell no, I’m not backing down,” Massie replied.

“You know what, a year ago [Pelosi] called me a dangerous nuisance on national television, so I took it as a compliment,” he added. “If she had just called me a nuisance, I would have been offended. But she knows we’re effective. She reinstituted this mask mandate the day after we filed the case in federal court. We will take it all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to. She’s a tyrant and a hypocrite.”

