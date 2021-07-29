MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Doughy White Right-Leaning Losers’ Criticizing Simone Biles Shows the Country Is ‘F’d Up’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Wednesday on her show “Deadline” that “doughy white right-leaning losers” criticizing Simone Biles for withdrawing from gymnastics events at the Tokyo Olympics shows America was “f’d up.”

Wallace said, “I have to tell you guys what I really thought when I saw this. My first thought was just this ache for this jewel. She’s one of the world’s preeminent athletes. She’s exquisite.”

She continued, “I found it soul-crushing to see a little pocket of doughy white right-leaning losers, who probably have a hard time getting dates, attack her. And I think if we want to know the answer to the question, how f’d up is our country, just look at the reaction to what happened this week in Tokyo with Simone Biles.”

Panelist Jemele Hill said, “I agree with you. Simone Biles is extraordinary, and I think what we forget is what she has been through on a personal level. She’s the only gymnast that’s competing in these Olympics that was victimized by Larry Nassar.”

Hill added, “To act as if Simone Biles owed us anything is crazy. This woman has given this sport everything. Even when the powers that be enabled somebody to violate her, she still gave it her all. So for people to question how mentally tough she is, I find that to be disgusting.”

