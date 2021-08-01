Kinzinger: ‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’ from 1/6 Committee, I Support Calling McCarthy

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he supports serving House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) with a subpoena as a part of the House’s Select Committee January 6 investigation.

Kinzinger said, “I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people.”

When asked if he would like to see McCarthy subpoenaed, Kinzinger said, “I would support subpoenas to anybody who can shed light on that. If that’s the leader, that’s the leader. If it’s anybody that talked to the president that can provide us that information. I want to know what the president was doing every moment of that day after he said I’m going to walk with you to the Capitol. After Mo Brooks stood up and said, we’re going to kick backside and take names. Today’s the day that patriots take their country back from other people. I want to know what they were doing.”

He continued, “If the National Guard took five or six hours to get to Capitol Hill, did the president make any calls? And if he didn’t, why? And if he did, of course, then how come the National Guard still takes five hours? I think had the president picked up the phone and made a call. The guard would have been there immediately.”

Kinzinger added, “If anybody is scared of this investigation, I ask you one question. What are you afraid of? I mean, either you’re afraid of being discovered of having some culpability in it or what? If you think it wasn’t a big deal, then you should allow this to go forward.”

