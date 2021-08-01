Rob Reiner: If Trump Not Held Accountable for His Crimes, ‘Democracy Will Start to Crumble’

Actor and director Rob Reiner said this week on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that if former President Donald Trump were not held accountable for breaking laws, democracy would “start to crumble.”

Capehart asked, “I have to get to talking about Donald Trump and the news of the notes from the phone call he had with the high officials at the Justice Department. You sent out a tweet, I don’t have the date on it, but it’s pretty much evergreen. ‘Donald Trump has been a failure in his entire life. He’s had only two successes. One convincing people he’s not a failure. Two, continuing to commit crime and never getting caught. Boy, I hope that ends soon.’ Your reaction when you saw the stories in The Washington Post and The New York Times about the phone call between Donald Trump and the high officials of DOJ.”

Reiner said, “Not surprising at all because this man literally breaks the law every day of his life! Everything he does, every day he was president, every day he was in real estate before that. He’s under investigation in New York, in Georgia. Now with the DOJ, we’re going to see what happens. He’s escaped this his entire life. The question is, will he be held accountable? Specifically for what his role was on January 6th. We know what it was. It was to insight a deadly insurrection and take over the government. If he’s not held accountable for that, I suspect democracy will start to crumble. But I still hold out hope that he will be held accountable.”

