GOP Rep. McCaul: China Engaged in the ‘Greatest Cover-Up in Human History’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) accused China of being involved in “the greatest cover-up in human history” after coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan.

According to McCaul, the Chinese Communist Party was “playing with fire” by using the gain of function research on bats.

“I think they were involved in a cover-up. It’s the greatest cover-up in human history,” McCaul advised. “I think the Chinese Communist Party [is] very concerned about this report coming out and telling the truth. And it’s already been interpreted into Mandarin, as well. There are just so many key points that come into the process since that time, and then, of course, by December, it’s in full-blown and in January. You know, the fact of the matter is they were playing with fire, they were genetically manipulating at the lab — this gain of function that was taking place, this Dr. Shi, the bat lady, working with Peter Daszak to get lab samples from the caves 1,000 miles away, bat samples, and genetically modify them into a super SARS-like virus, highly deadly, highly contagious and, unfortunately, highly effective. We believe it’s exactly what COVID-19 was.”

