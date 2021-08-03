Behar: DeSantis a ‘Negligent, Homicidal Sociopath’ Appealing to ‘White Supremacist Base’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was a “negligent, homicidal sociopath” for how he was handling the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Governor DeSantis is banning mask mandates even though Florida has more kids in the hospital than any other state. I mean, where’s the logic? What am I missing here, Joy? What am I missing?”

Behar said, “Nothing. Nothing. You’re just short of calling him a negligent, homicidal sociopath,” Behar replied. “Because that’s what he is. This guy — first of all, wasn’t he popular just a little while ago, silencing critics, no mandates for anything, covering up data, rescinding mask mandates? And now, 10,000 new cases yesterday of COVID. Eighty-seven percent increase in kids under 12. And then this sociopath, this dangerous criminal, he tells schools that they will rescind funding if they insist upon a mask mandate. So now the Broward County school board says you don’t have to wear a mask.”

She continued. “I mean, what is he doing? What is he doing? He’s risking the lives of children, children’s parents, their grandparents, anyone they may come in contact with so that he can appeal to his white supremacist base and continue in his career and get re-elected? I don’t know. Sunny, maybe you know whether this is negligent homicide. That’s what I call it.”

Co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin said, “Well, I think it’s really difficult to hold public officials accountable for things like that, Joy and Whoopi because a lot of times you have qualified immunity in many instances.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN