Cindy McCain: ‘Proud’ I Helped Biden Win — Couldn’t Deal with Four More Years of Trump

Cindy McCain, the spouse of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that she was “proud” she helped President Joe Biden win the 2020 presidential election with her endorsement.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “You famously crossed party lines and took a lot of heat to endorse Joe Biden for president in 2020. Were you surprised by how much pushback you got, and how big a leap was it for you to put yourself out there like that? That must have been rough.”

McCain said, “Well, you know, for me it was, you know, I knew the other candidate was not right. I knew we couldn’t deal with four more years of the other candidate, and so for me it was an easy decision because I knew what was right. In my mind, and in my heart, I felt like I was doing what was right for the country. I still believe that today.”

She added, “As far as taking heat, I knew I was going to take heat. There was no doubt that was going to happen. So you know, I pushed back pretty good on them. I’m just proud to be — to have been some assistance to a man that I believe is a good president and is leading this country in the right direction and practices civility, and honor and decency as he governs and that to me is most important.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN