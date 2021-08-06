Rick Scott on Masks in Schools: ‘We’re All Sick and Tired of Government Dictating Things’ — Let the Parents Decide

During a Friday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) sounded off on mask mandates in schools as kids return to the classroom.

Scott echoed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) stance that school districts should not be mandating masks, adding that Americans are “sick and tired of government dictating things to us” He said parents and Americans should be able to have the choice to wear masks if they so choose.

“I think we are all sick and tired of government dictating things to us — get the vaccine, wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. I think we ought to give people good information at every level of government and then let parents and let Americans make decisions for themselves,” Scott emphasized. “People want to stay safe, so give them good information, consistent information, tell them what you know, and I am very comfortable that Floridians and Americans are going to be safe; they’re going to do everything they can to keep themselves safe. I got a vaccine. If you feel comfortable you should go get the vaccine. If you want to wear a mask, that is a decision you get to make, not government.”

“You know, I love my mom — I hated being told what to do,” he added. “I don’t believe that the federal government should be dictating to the states how to handle this crisis. I think that what they should be doing is provide any resources they can and information. And then governors all across the country should provide as much information to parents and all families as they can.”

